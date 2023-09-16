When planning the fall changes in your garden, think about drought tolerant plants.
"A garden is a thing of beauty and a job forever."
- The cooler weather is perfect for working in the garden. Start fall cleanup.
- Despite a few last very hot summer days, fall is rapidly approaching with shorter days and cooler nights. Adjust irrigation timers as your garden requires less water
- Deeply water fruit and nut trees. Ideally, mature fruit trees should be irrigated to a depth of three feet.
- Prune and shape photinia now to avoid removing the attractive new, red foliage. Photinia can be pruned aggressively if the plant has grown too large.
- Finish dividing iris. Replant while conditions remain warm and dry, and share extra rhizomes with friends and neighbors
- Bulbs that do not need chilling may be planted beginning this month.
- Plant winter and spring annuals and cool-weather vegetables from cell packs
- Annuals: snapdragon (Antirrhinum), English daisy (Bellis perennis).
- Perennials: Alstroemeria, Bellflower (campanula), chrysanthemum morifolium, Geum.
- Fruits and vegetables: beets, carrots, plant from seed.
- Trees, shrubs, vines: abelia, acacia, horse chestnut (Aesculus), strawberry tree (Arbutus unedo).
- Annuals and perennials: alstroemeria, yarrow (Achillea), aster, begonia.
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: canna.
- Trees, shrubs, vines: barberry (Berberis), bougainvillea, butterfly bush (Buddleia davidii).
- Fruits and vegetables: almond, beans, corn.
- Fall color: maple (Acer), cotoneaster.
- A thick layer of mulch acts as insulation. If applied while the soil is still warm (55°- 65°) it can help extend the fall growing season.
- In the absence of soaking rains, continue to deep water trees and large shrubs at least once a week.
Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.