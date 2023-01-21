Spring planting season begins next month. Work on your garden plans and be ready to start next month.

Tasks:

  • Peruse seed catalogs looking for disease resistant strains.
  • Shop now for bare root grape and berry vines.
  • Deeply water trees and native plants if rainfall has been light.
  • Peach leaf curl is best controlled by fixed copper spray at bud swell before bud break.

Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu.

