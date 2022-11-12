Shorter days mean less time in the garden; peruse gardening magazines and seed catalogs instead.

Tasks:

  • Stake newly planted trees in windy areas.
  • Clean up debris to eliminate hiding places for pests.
  • Irrigate citrus trees at night if frost is expected. Damage to citrus varies with variety and fruit ripeness.
  • Continue to irrigate if weather remains dry.

Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

