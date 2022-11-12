Shorter days mean less time in the garden; peruse gardening magazines and seed catalogs instead.
- Stake newly planted trees in windy areas.
- Clean up debris to eliminate hiding places for pests.
- Irrigate citrus trees at night if frost is expected. Damage to citrus varies with variety and fruit ripeness.
- Continue to irrigate if weather remains dry.
- Do not top or prune trees severely in an attempt to avoid raking leaves! Extreme pruning will disfigure trees and shorten their lives.
- Discard diseased wood.
- Leaf fall is the time to start pruning, except for apricot, oleander and olive trees which should have been pruned in August.
- Add bulb fertilizer to the planting hole before planting bulbs.
- Fall planting ends this month. The soil will cool rapidly which will slow root growth.
- If you wish to transplant trees in the fall, it is best to wait until December or January when deciduous and evergreen trees are dormant.
- Perennials: dianthus, euphorbia, kalanchoe, red hot poker (Kniphofia).
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: Snowdrop (Galanthus), snowflake (Leucojum) tulip, Watsonia.
- Fruits and vegetables: bulb and green onions, strawberry.
- Annuals: Love-in-a-mist (Nigella).primrose (Primula), pansy (Viola).
- Trees, shrubs, vines: sedge (Carex), Rose of Sharon (Hibiscus), bay laurel (Laurus).
- Annuals and perennials: Mexican blue sage (Salvia leucantha), ‘Pink Muhly’
- (Muhlenbergia capillaris), pincushion flower (Scabiosa).
- Fruits and vegetables: Asian pears, kale, pomegranate, persimmon, winter squash
- Trees, shrubs, vines: lantana, viburnum.
- Fall color: Chinese Pistache (Pistacia chinensis), Heavenly Bamboo (Nandina domestica)
Calendula petals (fresh or dried) can be used as a substitute for saffron to color rice or flavor soups and stews.
Landscape watering in many areas is now restricted to one day per week. Check your city’s policy for winter irrigation schedule.
Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.