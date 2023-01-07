Roses are planted bare root in January or February, but other rose tasks may also be done this month.

Tasks:

  • New roses of many varieties are featured in magazines and articles or view them on-line. Look for those you like, select ones that are suitable for your area and buy them bare root. Consider the aesthetic qualities of roses as well as size when placing them in the landscape.
  • Soak bare root plants for 2 to 4 hours in a bucket of water to rehydrate roots before planting.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu

Recommended for you