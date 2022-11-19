herbs-2523119_1920.jpg

Rosemary can be a good addition to a holiday-themed garden. 

 Pixabay

Rosemary bushes shaped as little Christmas trees can be a wonderful addition to your holiday decorations.  They become available in stores shortly after Halloween, and their wonderful fragrance is a temptation for all. 

A triangular shape is not the normal growth pattern for Rosemary.  This type of pruning can be responsible for putting the plant into shock.  When purchasing, look for the brightest green needles.  Run your hands gently over the needles to make sure they do not droop and to make sure the needles are not too dry or brittle, since these are all symptoms of poor plant health.  If the plant has a foil wrapper, you should check to make sure the plant has not been sitting in water. 

Once it passes your test, make your purchase, and bring your new plant home. Since this is a greenhouse-raised plant, try to avoid temperature changes by not leaving the plant in a cold car, even for an hour.  This will help insure survival for your new addition, which will need tender loving care.  Look for evidence of problems by watching for drooping or dry needles.   These are important signs of trouble.

