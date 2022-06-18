Remember friends, neighbors and shut-ins with extra produce and flowers from your garden.
Tasks:
• Consider removing groundcovers, turfgrass, or annual flowers from little-used garden areas such as parking strips, medians or lawn “islands.”
• Cover bare soil with a layer of mulch. This reduces weeds and helps the soil retain moisture.
• Harvest vegetables and annuals regularly. Harvest apricots, berries, figs, plums and nectarines.
• Wash aphids and white flies off plants with water or insecticidal soap.
Pruning:
• Deadhead annuals and perennials to encourage re-bloom. Prune lightly to avoid vigorous re-growth.
• Deadheading roses encourages reblooming.
Fertilizing:
• Avoid fertilizing herbs as too much fertilizer reduces flavor and fragrance.
Planting:
• Midsummer in the Valley is typically not the best time for planting. New plants struggle to get established in high temperatures, low humidity, and intense sunlight.
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: vinca (Catharanthus), cockscomb (Celosia), morning glory (Convolvulus), coreopsis.
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: dahlia, fortnight lily (Dietes).
• Trees, shrubs, vines: bougainvillea, escallonia.
• Fruits and vegetables: blueberries, carrots, corn, cucumber.
Things to ponder:
• Do not spray herbicides when daily temperatures exceed 100 degrees to prevent the spray from vaporizing.
• Protect neighboring plants with a cardboard shield when spraying herbicides.
• Watch for leaf drop, wilting or folded leaves which are the first signs of heat stress.
• Weeds compete with landscape plants for space, water and sunlight. Remove existing weeds by hand pulling, hoeing, or the application of appropriate herbicides following label instructions. A 2-3” layer of mulch will suppress weed seed germination in the future and help conserve soil moisture.