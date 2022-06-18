Remember friends, neighbors and shut-ins with extra produce and flowers from your garden.

Tasks:

• Consider removing groundcovers, turfgrass, or annual flowers from little-used garden areas such as parking strips, medians or lawn “islands.”

• Cover bare soil with a layer of mulch. This reduces weeds and helps the soil retain moisture.

• Harvest vegetables and annuals regularly. Harvest apricots, berries, figs, plums and nectarines.

• Wash aphids and white flies off plants with water or insecticidal soap.

Pruning:

• Deadhead annuals and perennials to encourage re-bloom. Prune lightly to avoid vigorous re-growth.

• Deadheading roses encourages reblooming.

Fertilizing:

• Avoid fertilizing herbs as too much fertilizer reduces flavor and fragrance.

Planting:

• Midsummer in the Valley is typically not the best time for planting. New plants struggle to get established in high temperatures, low humidity, and intense sunlight.

Enjoy now:

• Annuals and perennials: vinca (Catharanthus), cockscomb (Celosia), morning glory (Convolvulus), coreopsis.

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: dahlia, fortnight lily (Dietes).

• Trees, shrubs, vines: bougainvillea, escallonia.

• Fruits and vegetables: blueberries, carrots, corn, cucumber.

Things to ponder:

• Do not spray herbicides when daily temperatures exceed 100 degrees to prevent the spray from vaporizing.

• Protect neighboring plants with a cardboard shield when spraying herbicides.

• Watch for leaf drop, wilting or folded leaves which are the first signs of heat stress.

• Weeds compete with landscape plants for space, water and sunlight. Remove existing weeds by hand pulling, hoeing, or the application of appropriate herbicides following label instructions. A 2-3” layer of mulch will suppress weed seed germination in the future and help conserve soil moisture.

Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu

