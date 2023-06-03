"I try to rely less and less on controlling nature. Instead I am learning to live with its chaos."
- Monitor fruiting pear and apple trees for codling moth.
- To control powdery mildew on grapevines, apply sulfur every 14 days until fruit begins to taste sweet. Do not treat if temperature exceeds 100°F.
- When using herbicides for weed control, spray on a calm day and protect nearby plants by shielding with a large piece of cardboard.
- Pinch back annuals and perennials to encourage sturdy growth.
- Remove spent lilac flower clusters just above points where leaf buds are forming.
- Lightly prune lavender. Do not prune into the woody parts.
- Yellow leaves may be a sign of chlorosis, which can be treated with chelated iron.
- Spring planting season is over. Keep recent plantings well-watered.
- Postpone planting non-essential annual flowers, vegetables and container plants until fall.
- Annuals and perennials: cosmos, dahlia, foxglove (Digitalis), coneflower (Echinacea), rockrose (Cistus).
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: watsonia.
- Trees, shrubs, vines: chitalpa, clematis, escallonia, smoke tree (Cotinus).
- Fruits and vegetables: nectarine, peach, plum.
- Manage spider mites by rinsing dust from foliage
- To water hillsides, set emitters on the upper side of slope.
- Grafting can be performed on citrus and avocado trees now.
Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu.