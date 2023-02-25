Blue flowering shrubs are not very common. If you are longing for a touch of cool summer -- blooming blue for your landscape, you should consider the Plumbago or leadwort.

Description: After doing a little research to find the particular plumbago suitable for the San Joaquin Valley, I found things to be a bit confusing. Apparently, there are two different genera (taxonomic category just below family) that contain plants with the common name of plumbago. One is Ceratostigma and the other is Plumbago. So, in deciding which plant to purchase I would ignore the name at first and look at the description and planting directions. And then when you go to the nursery be sure you know the scientific name. Since both genera have plants whose common name is plumbago, it can be confusing.

Master Gardeners have published lists of drought tolerant plants that are suitable for our hot, dry climate. Included in that publication (“Shrubs for San Joaquin Valley and Foothill Landscapes”) is Plumbago auriculata (or Plumbago capensis) with a common name of Cape Plumbago. It is a drought tolerant herbaceous perennial that can be up to 6 feet tall and 8-10 feet wide. In some publications it is described as a climber and in others it is described as a shrub. To me this suggests that the gardener can train it to be a shrub or a climber and it has the potential to be either. It requires little water, can tolerate full sun or light shade and thrives in warm climates. It has clusters of blue or white flowers and blooms in the summer. (May-October) The leaves are green and turn red when the temperatures turn colder. If the temperatures get very cold the plumbago may go dormant. Protect it from heavy frost if it is in an exposed area. This plant is a native of South Africa.

Recommended for you