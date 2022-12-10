Walk through the garden and make notes for spring and summer changes and additions.
Enjoy the quiet of the winter garden. Feed the birds.
- Apply pre-emergent herbicide to lawns and beds later this month.
- Deep-water trees and native plants if rainfall has been light.
- This is the time to work on dormant, deciduous plants —shrubs, vines, grapes and roses, plus fruit and nut trees.
- Crepe myrtles and redbuds may be pruned now.
- Cut back and divide perennials.
- No fertilization is recommended this month.
- When you do fertilize, always read labels carefully before application.
- Consult a plant expert at a nursery or a Master Gardener if you have questions.
- This is the beginning of bare-root planting season. It is difficult to visualize the potential of bare-root plants, but they usually come with pictures to give you an idea.
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: canna and crocosmia.
- Fruits and vegetables: asparagus, cabbage and bare-root berries.
- Trees, shrubs, vines: azalea and camellia.
- Annuals and perennials: snapdragon (Antirrhinum), calendula and Chrysanthemum Paludosum, Holiday cactus (Schlumbergera).
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: crocus and cyclamen.
- Fruits and vegetables: beets, bok choy, chives and mandarin oranges.
- This is a good time to look through seed catalogs.
- Wood ashes are not beneficial in the garden as they increase soil alkalinity.
Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu.