In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, a sailboat sails past the Golden Gate Bridge as viewed from Treasure Island in San Francisco. Officials are urging residents to stay hydrated and find shade as temperatures soar across much of central and northern California. San Francisco could see temperatures in the 80s, while inland areas could top 100 as a high pressure system builds Sunday, May 30 to Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Over 9 million people are under a heat advisory or excessive heat warning.