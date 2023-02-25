Take a drive along the Blossom Trail.
March is the time to put winter’s planning into action as spring comes to the garden.
- Continue fruit-tree spraying and spray fungicide on apple and cherry trees.
- Weed by hand-pulling, hoeing, or, if there is no alternative, apply herbicide on a calm day so that spray will not drift.
- After bloom, prune spring‐flowering shrubs, trees and vines to improve shape.
- Shear back ornamental grasses and ground covers such as lantana, verbena, Asian jasmine and vinca.
- Shape hedges.
- Apply one third of the needed amount of fertilizer to deciduous fruit and nut trees.
- Wait until after bloom to fertilize acid-loving plants and use a product formulated for them.
- Fertilize blooming ornamental deciduous trees 2 or 3 weeks after bloom.
- Sow seeds for summer vegetables. Although many vegetables can be planted this month, tomatoes, summer squash and beans are better planted later in spring.
- Annuals: impatiens, alyssum (Lobularia), plant from seed.
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: tiger flower (Tigridia).
- Fruits and vegetables: daikon, eggplant, melon, carrots, plant from seed.
- Perennials: Lenten rose (Helleborus orientalis), coral bells (Heuchera), gayfeather (Liatris).
- Trees, shrubs, vines: California lilac (Ceanothus), deodar (Cedrus deodara), redbud
- (Cercis occidentalis), citrus.
- Annuals and perennials: dianthus, Lenten rose (Helleborus orientalis).
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: grape hyacinth (Muscari), ‘Paper White’ narcissus.
- Trees, shrubs, vines: saucer magnolia, star magnolia.
- Fruits and vegetables: lettuce, onions, parsley, parsnips, peas.
- Protect tomatoes, peppers and eggplant from a late frost by using hot caps or floating row covers.
Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu.