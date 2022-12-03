Six years ago, we decided to re-do our front yard by removing the lawn and replacing it with drought-tolerant and heat-loving plants.  We consulted with a landscape designer, as I wanted my yard to have an English cottage style garden feel, not a desert landscape.

Our first step after the lawn removal, was to save the large shrubs (Nandina, Pineapple Guava, Razzleberry (Loropetalum "Razzleberri') and trees (Crape Myrtle, Chaste, Desert Willow, Red Maple and Flowering Plum). These trees and shrubs provide the backbone of the garden.  As we had considerable time and effort in planting and maintaining these plants over the years, saving them was a top priority. 

Then we selected colorful, drought tolerant plants to spread among those trees and shrubs.  Among the plants selected were Purple Hopseed Bush, Spirea, Lomandra and Artemesia.  But my favorites by far are colorful, aromatic, butterfly and bee attracting Salvias, or sages.

