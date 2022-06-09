June days are the longest of the year—take advantage of the extra hours in your garden.

Tasks:

• Check drip irrigation lines and emitters for leaks or clogs and adjust to provide adequate moisture.

• Thin fruit on stone and pom fruit trees.

• Spider mites can be discouraged by rinsing dust from foliage.

• Stake tall, weak-stemmed flowers.

Pruning:

• Cut spent canes to the ground after harvesting berries. Attach new canes to the trellis

for next year’s crop.

• Prune azaleas, camellias and hydrangeas after bloom.

Fertilizing:

• Reduce or eliminate fertilizer for landscape trees and shrubs, unless used to remedy nutrient deficiencies.

• Do not feed plants if water stressed.

Planting:

• Limit planting during hot weather, as newly installed plants require frequent irrigation while root systems become established.

Enjoy now:

• Annuals and perennials: Lily-of-the-Nile (Agapanthus), aster, fibrous begonia (Begonia semperflorens) Coneflowers (Rudbeckia).

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: giant allium (Allium), canna.

• Trees, shrubs, vines: abelia, desert willow (Chilopsis linearis), flowering maple (Abutilon).

• Fruits and vegetables: fuji apple, apricot, beans, eggplant.

Things to ponder:

• Adjust lawn mower setting to cut lawn higher. Set mower to 2½ to 3 inches for tall fescue, ¾ inches to 1 inch for common bermuda, and ½ to ¾ inches for hybrid bermuda.

• Use less toxic insecticidal products such as insecticidal soaps or neem oil.

• Drought tip: This year’s rainfall was less than normal, deep-rooted trees and shrubs may have depleted soil moisture in their root zones. Slow, deep irrigation once or twice a week during the heat of summer can provide sufficient water and partially replenish soil moisture.

Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.

