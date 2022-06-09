June days are the longest of the year—take advantage of the extra hours in your garden.
Tasks:
• Check drip irrigation lines and emitters for leaks or clogs and adjust to provide adequate moisture.
• Thin fruit on stone and pom fruit trees.
• Spider mites can be discouraged by rinsing dust from foliage.
• Stake tall, weak-stemmed flowers.
Pruning:
• Cut spent canes to the ground after harvesting berries. Attach new canes to the trellis
for next year’s crop.
• Prune azaleas, camellias and hydrangeas after bloom.
Fertilizing:
• Reduce or eliminate fertilizer for landscape trees and shrubs, unless used to remedy nutrient deficiencies.
• Do not feed plants if water stressed.
Planting:
• Limit planting during hot weather, as newly installed plants require frequent irrigation while root systems become established.
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: Lily-of-the-Nile (Agapanthus), aster, fibrous begonia (Begonia semperflorens) Coneflowers (Rudbeckia).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: giant allium (Allium), canna.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: abelia, desert willow (Chilopsis linearis), flowering maple (Abutilon).
• Fruits and vegetables: fuji apple, apricot, beans, eggplant.
Things to ponder:
• Adjust lawn mower setting to cut lawn higher. Set mower to 2½ to 3 inches for tall fescue, ¾ inches to 1 inch for common bermuda, and ½ to ¾ inches for hybrid bermuda.
• Use less toxic insecticidal products such as insecticidal soaps or neem oil.
• Drought tip: This year’s rainfall was less than normal, deep-rooted trees and shrubs may have depleted soil moisture in their root zones. Slow, deep irrigation once or twice a week during the heat of summer can provide sufficient water and partially replenish soil moisture.