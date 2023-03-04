blueberries-1326154_1920.jpg
Blueberries need a sunny location and grow best in sandy, well-drained soils that are kept moist throughout the growing season.  Contrary to popular belief, blueberries do not do well in saturated or poorly drained soils, or in the shade. 

Let's talk blueberries.  I planted six one-gallon size plants about a year ago with big expectations.  No blueberries yet.  So, I decided to do some research to find out why.   

Blueberries belong to the family Ericaceae, which includes azaleas and rhododendrons.  Most gardeners will recognize this plant family as one that does best in acidic soil (pH of 4.5-5.5).  Traditionally, blueberries have been grown most successfully in the northern U.S. where a high number of chilling hours are available.  However, in recent years, much work has been done to produce varieties of plants that will tolerate the low amount of chilling hours common in many parts of California. 

There are many varieties of blueberries available to us in the Central Valley.  One might want to select varieties that ripen at different times to extend the harvest season, feature large fruit (best for fresh-eating and desserts) or small fruit (best for baking in muffins and cooking in pancakes). Bushes with brilliant fall colors or different growth habits offer the gardener many choices to use throughout the landscape.  Most local nurseries make it a point to carry low-chill cultivars that have been tested in our area and do well here with our warmer winters and hotter summers.  Bravo Lake Botanical Garden in Woodlake hosts a Berry Tasting Event for the public annually in June.  I tasted them while staffing a Master Gardener booth at the event, and came up with a list of the varieties that I liked the best.  

