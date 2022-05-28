"I try to rely less and less on controlling nature. Instead I am learning to live with its chaos."

— Mas Masumoto

Tasks:

• Monitor fruiting pear and apple trees for codling moth.

• To control powdery mildew on grapevines, apply sulfur every 14 days until fruit begins to taste sweet. Do not treat if temperature exceeds 100°F.

• When using herbicides for weed control, spray on a calm day and protect nearby plants by shielding with a large piece of cardboard.

Pruning:

• Pinch back annuals and perennials to encourage sturdy growth.

• Remove spent lilac flower clusters just above points where leaf buds are forming.

• Lightly prune lavender. Do not prune into the woody parts.

Fertilizing:

• Yellow leaves may be a sign of chlorosis, which can be treated with chelated iron.

Planting:

• Spring planting season is over. Keep recent plantings well-watered.

• Postpone planting non-essential annual flowers, vegetables and container plants until fall.

Enjoy now:

• Annuals and perennials: cosmos, dahlia, foxglove (Digitalis), coneflower (Echinacea), rockrose (Cistus).

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: watsonia.

• Trees, shrubs, vines: chitalpa, clematis, escallonia, smoke tree (Cotinus).

• Fruits and vegetables: nectarine, peach, plum.

Things to ponder:

• Manage spider mites by rinsing dust from foliage

• To water hillsides, set emitters on the upper side of slope.

• Grafting can be performed on citrus and avocado trees now.

Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.

