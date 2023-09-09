lavendar-1153408_1280.jpg
Buy Now

In culinary use, flowers from English lavenders are used in herbal teas, cookies, and ice cream, but lavender’s best uses are in cosmetics and fragrances. 

 Pixabay

Lavender is a delightful and useful garden plant.  It can be used as a drought-tolerant low hedge, a specimen plant, a cut flower, and an herb that provides a fragrant addition to any garden. As garden ornamentals, lavenders have attractive gray-green foliage and eye-catching, long lasting blooms.

Lavender has many uses. “Lavender” comes from the Latin “lavare,” meaning “to bathe.”  Hence it has a strong association with cleansing, aromatic pleasure, and burning of incense to clean the air.  Lavender was used by the Egyptians in mummification, the Romans in their bathhouses, and medieval monks in tonics and laundries.  

In terms of its herbal uses, the flower consists of a volatile oil that contains several organic constituents.  Medicinally, these chemicals act to aid digestion, increase superficial blood circulation, and have been used as antispasmodics and anti-depressants.  Lavender, with its cool, relaxing scent, is also used as a natural sleep aid.

Recommended for you