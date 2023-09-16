lantana-8037634_1280.jpg
Lantanas thrive in the full sun and heat of our summers in Tulare and Kings counties. Their roots prefer warm soils and light watering, which is uncharacteristic of many plants. When planting lantanas for the first time in the garden, it is best to wait until late spring. They will grow rapidly all summer and fall, and then usually die back to woody stems with the first frost in winter. But don't despair, most will survive even a sudden frost and resume their growth in spring.

Members of the Verbena family, many lantanas are native to tropical areas in North, Central, and South America. They have dark green simple leaves, often with toothed edges and born in opposite pairs along a stem. The crushed foliage has a pungent odor that some people find objectionable. If grown in dense shade the foliage can get mildew, but this is rarely a problem in Tulare-Kings Counties. Lantana flowers are attractive to butterflies, moths, and birds. However, the blackberry-like fruit are toxic to humans.

Another reason why we like lantanas is the profusion of color they provide throughout the entire growing season. They produce tiny flowers in tight clusters that look like miniature nosegays. Both "old fashioned" and newer hybrid lantanas come in vibrant multicolors, which are perfect for summer pizazz in the landscape.  Several varieties are available as one solid color. Most nurseries carry several different cultivars.

