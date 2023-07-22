Relax. Beat the heat with a cool beverage while enjoying your garden from indoors.

Tasks:

  • Protect developing tree fruit from birds and squirrels by placing netting over trees.
  • Continue deep watering of fruit trees and citrus to insure a good fruit crop.
  • Tie and train climbing plants, including those in the vegetable garden.
  • Apply pesticides only when daytime temperatures do not exceed 95°F to prevent injury to foliage. Protect neighboring plants with a cardboard shield.

Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu

