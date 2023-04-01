Is it true that most homeowners don’t really like to garden, but all want front yards with curb appeal and back yards for family fun and relaxation?  Well, today’s smart trend is moving to sustainable landscaping, which for us is “Gardening Central Valley Style.”

Many have realized that it just “isn’t cool anymore” to have a bunch of gas powered equipment droning on all day long in the neighborhoods.  Isn’t it about time to “come clean” with our own lawns and just put them where we really need them?  It must be time to do a better job in choosing plants.  It certainly is time to place plants where they can grow on our property without ridiculous pruning to keep them in size.  Let’s be smarter about our Central Valley landscapes, because it matters.  

Don’t get trapped thinking that it takes a lot of money to grow an appealing landscape, because it doesn’t.  But it does take a functional landscape design; it does take a little “smarts”; and it definitely takes a critical look at what is really working in your yard and what isn’t.  Figure out:  what gets to stay, what needs to go, what needs to be fixed.  Then take action!  Spring is a great time to get landscapes in working order before the summer heat drives us all to our lawn chairs. 

