Aphids are most fond of young succulent growth such as occurs in the spring.  They can invade in a crowd and look alarming swarming an early rosebud. 

Now that Spring is arriving in Tulare and Kings counties, perhaps you’ve noticed (or will soon) a shrub or tree not looking as vigorous, with a sticky substance on discolored leaves and dirty-looking areas on the leaves.  Honeydew is the sticky clear substance produced as excretion of excess sugar by a leaf-feeding insect.  It often will become black from sooty mold fungus growing on it.  If the plant is near a walkway, the sticky honeydew on the pavement can become a slip hazard.  Ants often can be seen joining the party, as they love to feed on honeydew.  Honeydew-producing insects include aphids, soft scales, whiteflies, mealybugs, leafhopper species and psyllids.  This article will include some of the more common insects.  The UC Integrated Pest Management (IPM) site has detailed Pest Notes on all of these insects and their management.  All can be accessed from the Master Gardener Home Page under UC Gardening and Pest Information.

Identification of the insect producing the honeydew

Some honeydew producing insects are primarily a nuisance, such as aphids; and some can cause the death of a mature citrus tree, as can occur with the Asian citrus psyllid.

