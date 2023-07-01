oranges-1117628_1280.jpg

Citrus trees are evergreen.  They do not drop their leaves like deciduous fruit trees, so they require water all year.

 Pixabay

Do you have citrus trees in your Tulare-Kings County home garden?  I have two: a Meyer lemon and a Navel orange.  I love the fragrant blossoms and vibrantly colored fruit.  Until recently, I pretty much ignored them.  But when I became a UCCE Master Gardener volunteer, I learned a great deal about things that my husband and I were doing wrong in our yard and home garden.  So the first targets for corrective action were our citrus trees.   

The first issue was water.  Citrus trees are evergreen.  They do not drop their leaves like deciduous fruit trees, so they require water all year.  With any luck, the water in winter can come from rainfall.  In the heat of summer, they need much more water — about 10-12 gallons a day for a tree that is 12 feet in diameter.  Citrus tree roots are shallow and wide spreading.  The bulk of the roots are in the top 2 feet of soil, but they can extend out twice as far as the edge of the tree canopy.  We replaced a small drip emitter near the trunk with a loop of drip tubing oriented in a circle about 3 feet away from the trunk.  The emitter had been installed many years ago and it no longer provided enough water.  The new drip tube delivers the correct volume of water to the roots and keeps moisture away from the trunk, which is important to reduce the risk of disease.   

The next issue was nutrients.  We fed our trees with a special fertilizer formulated for citrus trees.  This provided nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium (N, P and K), as well as zinc, magnesium, iron and copper, important trace minerals for citrus.  Nitrogen is the most essential nutrient.  A mature tree needs about 1 pound of “actual” nitrogen per tree per year.  Commercial fertilizers contain varying levels of ammonium nitrate or ammonium sulfate, which have different percentages of actual nitrogen.  So be sure to determine the pounds of actual nitrogen when applying fertilizer.  We applied the fertilizer in three “meals” in the spring and summer, instead of applying it all at once.  The most critical time to supply nitrogen for citrus is between late February and March, before the big flush of growth in the spring.  

Tags

Recommended for you