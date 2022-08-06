A houseplant is simply an outdoor plant brought inside. Light requirements vary for indoor plants but most of them will not tolerate direct summer sun.
- Check drip emitters to adjust flow and remove clogs.
- Lightly trim lavenders after they have finished flowering to keep them compact.
- Support any heavily laden branches of fruit and nut trees.
- Deadhead roses, remove suckers and unwanted branches, and prune to improve air circulation.
- Divide iris every 2 or 3 years and replant new rhizomes.
- Fertilize annuals and roses for fall bloom.
Any planting this month will require adequate water and sun protection.
Bulbs, corms, tubers: Watsonia.
Fruits and vegetables: lettuce, mustard, peas, potatoes, spinach, Swiss chard, turnips,
- Annuals and perennials: petunia, annual phlox (Phlox drummondii), moss rose (Portulaca), sage (Salvia), Stokes’ aster (Stokesia), verbena, zinnia.
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: lily (Lilium asiatic hybrid).
- Trees, shrubs, vines: desert willow (Chilopsis), rose, chaste tree (Vitex).
- Fruits and vegetables: cantaloupe, plum, tomato, tomatillo, squash.
- Do not allow vegetables to dry out but do not overwater either. A consistent, even supply of moisture prevents bitterness in cucumbers and cracking and poor fruit quality in tomatoes.
- Standing water, even in the very smallest container, can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
- Browse fall catalogues to order seeds and bulbs for winter and spring.
Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.