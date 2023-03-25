The Hanford Garden Club will host its 25th annual Garden Tour on Sat. April 22. Five beautiful gardens will be featured from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine. Donation is $30. 

Tickets may be obtained from any garden club member or from Hofmans Nursery (12491 W Lacey Blvd.), Gonzales Florist, Enchanted Florist or Ramblin' Rose Florist in Lemoore. 

For more information contact Jana Dudley at 559-381-2689.

