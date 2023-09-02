Spend a little time each day doing fall garden cleaning and lawn renovation. Next month is a busy month!

Tasks:

  • To prevent germination of winter weeds like annual bluegrass (Poa annua) and chickweed, apply pre‐emergence herbicide following label instructions.
  • Give special attention to watering container plants.
  • Harvest and dry herbs.
  • Divide spring and summer blooming bulbs.

Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu

