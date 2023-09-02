Spend a little time each day doing fall garden cleaning and lawn renovation. Next month is a busy month!
- To prevent germination of winter weeds like annual bluegrass (Poa annua) and chickweed, apply pre‐emergence herbicide following label instructions.
- Give special attention to watering container plants.
- Harvest and dry herbs.
- Divide spring and summer blooming bulbs.
- Do not apply any treatments to pruning cuts or other wounds because these materials are ineffective and often are detrimental.
- Sharpen your pruning tools in preparation for fall pruning.
- Fall is a great time to plant trees and perennials. Roots become well established during cool winter months, allowing plants to cope with the following summer’s heat and aridity without additional stress.
- Be sure to provide sufficient water and shade while new trees and shrubs settle into the landscape.
- Citrus and avocado trees planted in late summer or fall may require additional frost protection this winter if new growth hasn’t sufficiently hardened off by the time temperatures fall below freezing.
- Wait until winter to plant bareroot stock like roses or stone fruit trees.
- Annuals and perennials: lisianthus (Eustoma), zinnia, moss pink (Phlox subulata), geranium (Pelargonium)
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: spider lily (Lycoris)
- Trees, shrubs, vines: lantana, trumpet vine (Campsis)
- Fruits and vegetables: chilies, grapes, melon, peach
- If the squash harvest is too abundant, pick the flowers for stuffing.
- Nut and citrus trees need regular deep irrigation to produce good quality crops.
- Some cities have recently relaxed watering rules to allow irrigation of some food-
- producing gardens more frequently than twice a week.
- Check with your local agency before altering your own watering schedule
