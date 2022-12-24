A devoted gardener would rather give or receive tools, plants, or a unique garden treasure than gold, diamonds or pearls.

Tasks:

  • Remove fallen camellia blossoms promptly to prevent petal blight on next year’s flowers.
  • Mistletoe is very difficult to control because reinfestation occurs from nearby infected trees. An infected branch must be removed at its points of origin and at least 1 foot below the cluster.

Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu

