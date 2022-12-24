A devoted gardener would rather give or receive tools, plants, or a unique garden treasure than gold, diamonds or pearls.
- Remove fallen camellia blossoms promptly to prevent petal blight on next year’s flowers.
- Mistletoe is very difficult to control because reinfestation occurs from nearby infected trees. An infected branch must be removed at its points of origin and at least 1 foot below the cluster.
- Wait to prune spring‐flowering plants until after bloom — deciduous magnolias, spiraea, azaleas and camellias.
- Do not apply any treatments to pruning cuts or other wounds because these materials are ineffective and often are detrimental.
- No fertilization is recommended this month.
- Bare root plants started now, while they are dormant, will have the full advantage of the spring growing season and will be well established during the coming year.
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: cyclamen, dahlia.
- Fruits and vegetables: bare root cane berries, garlic, leek
- Annuals and perennials: dianthus, poinsettia (Euphorbia pulcherrima), toadflax (Linaria maroccana), stock (Matthiola).
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: snowdrop (Galanthus), narcissus.
- Trees, shrubs, vines: camellia, Hawthorne (Crataegus).
- Fruits and vegetables: avocado, grapefruit, kumquat, pomegranates.
- Look through garden books for ideas using drought tolerant or water-wise plants.
- Avoid overhead watering if frost is expected.
Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu.