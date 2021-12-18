GARDEN CHECKLIST DEC. 17, 2021
A devoted gardener would rather give or receive tools, plants, or a unique garden treasure than gold, diamonds or pearls.
Tasks:
• Remove fallen camellia blossoms promptly to prevent petal blight on next year’s flowers.
• Mistletoe is very difficult to control because reinfestation occurs from nearby infected trees. An infected branch must be removed at its points of origin and at least 1 foot below the cluster.
Pruning:
• Wait to prune spring‐flowering plants until after bloom — deciduous magnolias, spiraea, azaleas and camellias.
• Do not apply any treatments to pruning cuts or other wounds because these materials are ineffective and often are detrimental.
Fertilizing:
• No fertilization is recommended this month.
Planting:
• Bare root plants started now, while they are dormant, will have the full advantage of the spring growing season and will be well established during the coming year.
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: cyclamen, dahlia.
• Fruits and vegetables: bare root cane berries, garlic, leek
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: dianthus, poinsettia (Euphorbia pulcherrima), toadflax (Linaria maroccana), stock (Matthiola).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: snowdrop (Galanthus), narcissus.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: camellia, Hawthorne (Crataegus).
• Fruits and vegetables: avocado, grapefruit, kumquat, pomegranates.
Things to ponder:
• Look through garden books for ideas using drought tolerant or water-wise plants.
• Avoid overhead watering if frost is expected.
