The Hanford Garden Club Tour is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23.
Tickets are $25, available at the Ramblin' Rose in Lemoore, Hofman's Nursery, Gonsalves-Fasso or by calling Jana Dudley at 559-381-2689.
Ronny and Jonette Montgomery say their home is a little bit of country in the city. On 2 1/2 acres, they have varied livestock, a small orchard with apple, pear, and citrus trees, and a vegetable garden full of things the family likes to eat. A beautiful pool with a waterfall and slide dominates the back along with a cabana they added recently.
Entering the Wait garden, you feel like you’re in a little piece of England. David Austin roses are scattered throughout along with white Iceberg roses. Sweet peas, jasmine and honeysuckle perfume the air. Flowers are everywhere; foxgloves, camellias, daffodils, geraniums and hollyhocks.
In the back, the stone playhouse and potting shed look like they’ve been there forever. Be sure and look for all the memorabilia inside. There is a covered patio with a swing and a cabana with a table just waiting for teatime.
Behind the greenhouse are fruit trees and and a grape arbor. An area is set apart for composting. In the far left corner is a Lady Banks rose overlooking her little bit of Merry Olde England.
The Noel Home
Joy Noel calls her garden "organic." She likes to gather seeds from her plants and toss them where she wants them to grow. She also has many self seeding plants which she allows to come up where they will. Her garden is whimsical and unstructured. In the front, she has wisteria, cactus, calendulas and rosemary. In her backyard, along with her chickens, she has mostly drought tolerant plants. A lot of them are Mediterranean or South African which do well here in Hanford. She particularly likes her Lion’s Tail and Devil’s Tree. Raised beds are filled with beets and other vegetables. Sunflowers are scattered throughout the yard along with Saw Palmetto with its yellow blooms. All this is Joy’s" little bit of country" in the middle of town.
The Miller Home
Patty Miller says her yard is always changing. New things are constantly being added. Patty and Mark are great collectors of rocks, cactus and succulents. They travel all over the world and bring back new varieties. As you go down the long driveway after turning left at the big orange water buoy, you will notice several more large buoys on the left. Then you see the giant cactus surrounded by smaller ones. Lots of yard art, including gnomes, cherubs, critters of all kinds, old farming tools and rocks, rocks and more rocks are scattered throughout the place. A giant bottle tree from Africa stands near the house. Be sure and look for a different kind of bottle tree as you head towards the succulent hillside.
Notice the petrified wood and look for the two turkeys along the way. Behind the house is a more traditional garden filled with flowers. Lots of pots hang from the porch. What a great place to sit and enjoy the buzzing of the bees and the gorgeous butterflies!
The Storybook Garden and Museum
Much has been happening at the Garden lately! The "Stone Cottage" is finished and open for use, especially for meetings, parties and special events. It has its own kitchen and restrooms and is large enough for 50 people. Our Hanford Garden Club loves using the cottage for meetings. Not only the children enjoy this Garden, but adults can celebrate in this magical place, as well.
Children are eagerly looking forward to cooling down in 'Huckleberry's Creek' again this summer! This addition is a wonderful attraction to the Garden. The 'Creek' is lovely and very calming, except when there are several kiddos splashing and cooling off! Make sure you locate the lovely 'Memory Garden' sponsored by our own Hanford Garden Club, just newly finished and oh so beautiful!
For several years, HGC has dreamed of a special garden to honor and remember our past and present members for years of service and dedication to HGC. Our Club is now 71 years old, and still growing and serving our community. I'm positive you will be impressed! Come and stroll through Hanford's special gem: proudly provided for our community and visitors.