Vegetables to plant in May include tomatoes, peppers, basil, eggplant, summer squash and tomatillos. 

The story of this spring is definitely the brilliance and abundance of flowers, in our gardens and in our wild lands. But have you noticed the foliage also seems especially vigorous and healthy? Along with my plants, native and exotic, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and insects in my garden all seem to make the most out of this perfect beautiful spring weather.

PLANTING: We can continue to plant into May. Try to finish planting in the ornamental garden before summer weather arrives. You can plant water-loving plants through summer, but even for them, transplant shock will be lessened if you can plant while we still have cool nights. Almost everything can be planted now, especially early in the month. Bulbs, tubers, and corms to plant are dahlia, gladiolus, and tuberose. Succulents are fine to plant now too, as are avocados, citrus, bougainvillea, and other frost sensitive plants. Summer color can liven up both the ornamental and edible gardens. Species to plant now include zinnia, marigold, petunia, sunflower, cosmos, and impatiens.  If a few plants didn’t make it through the winter because of flooding or frost, this is a good month to replace them with either the same species or try a new California native. It’s still valid to look for climate-adapted ornamental plants and limit the dependence of your ornamental garden on heavy irrigation during the hot summer months. You must water your edible garden as much as it needs to keep it healthy and growing quickly.

Vegetables to plant now include tomatoes, peppers, basil, eggplant, summer squash and tomatillos. Don’t worry about some shade in your edible garden. Many summer garden vegetables do fine if they get at least six hours of sun a day, which is just about half a day. Heat lovers to plant in the full 14 hours of sun are winter squash, melon, okra, beans, and corn. Why not try a three-sisters garden of corn, beans, and squash? If you have an established garden, care for your soil by adding straw, compost, and composted manure or, if you must, store-purchased amendment. If your soil is healthy, your plants will need far less pest and disease management, making the garden healthier and less work.

