We’ve had a taste of autumn already in September this year, but October is really when sweater season starts. We can still have many warm, or even hot, days, but these are balanced by the shorter days and cooler nights. If you are paying attention, you will notice more irrigation water runoff and puddling. You may notice some new foliage growth, or flowers on plants that have been snoozing for a few months. We are still in a drought, but the change of season allows us to breathe a little easier perhaps: another summer got through--and this summer was particularly hard on our garden plants. Even established low-water-use gardens might look a bit worn out or may have needed more water than you were able to give them.

PLANTING: October is a busy month for planting. As always, try to plant in the morning. In the vegetable garden, plant chard, spinach, turnips, beets, snow peas, carrots, cilantro, lettuce, and Asian greens from seed. Plant seedlings of greens, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and bulb onions.

This month begins the main planting season for most ornamental trees, shrubs, perennials, vines and ground covers. Have your irrigation system ready before you plant. Those new transplants will need regular water for at least the first two weeks.  Don’t plant too deep; for all plants, leave an inch or two of the crown above the soil level. The planting hole should be as wide as the nursery container, even a little wider if you can do it. Top off with two or three inches of mulch after planting. You do not need to add fertilizer or amendment to the planting hole, but if you insist on fertilizing, use a timed-release granular product. Towards the end of the month, begin to plant spring-blooming bulbs such as daffodils and tulips, or you can wait until November. For bulbs, plant three times as deep as the size of the bulb and don’t overwater them.

