August can be a light work month in the garden, assuming you have repaired water leaks and kept the weeds, diseases, and pest insects to a manageable level. The main job this month is to conserve water in every way you can and plan on ways you can make your garden more drought resilient. For those of us who simply must do some gardening, here are a few tasks August is perfect for:

PLANTING: It’s time to plant seeds for cool season vegetables: Asian greens, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, leek, lettuce, pea, spinach, and Swiss chard. Direct-seed another crop of beans. For almost everything else, wait until the weather cools or plant in the shade.

MAINTAINING: Avoid over-watering. Some plants, like citrus, require even moisture and must be watered regularly. Other plants, like most California native, Mediterranean, and desert-origin species can manage on less water, especially if they don’t grow in the wild along rivers and marshes. Let your low-water-use plants, many of which are our spring-blooming sage, ceanothus, manzanita, and lupine, rest during the summer. However, if you wisely added narrow-leaf milkweed (Asclepias fascicularis) to your garden, you may be noticing it in full bloom or producing seeds vigorously. Many milkweed species love summer weather!

