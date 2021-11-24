Wood ashes are not beneficial in the garden. They have no nutrient value and only a limited value as a deterrent to slugs and snails.

Tasks: 

   • Water citrus trees well now to produce a good crop next year.

   • Check and improve drainage around plants in low areas.

   • Monitor rainfall and adjust water accordingly to keep soil moist for new plantings.

Pruning

   • Cut back chrysanthemums to 6 inches.

   • Prune back spent wisteria canes.

   • Do not apply any treatments to pruning cuts or other wounds because these materials are ineffective and often detrimental.

Fertilizing: 

   • Fertilize cool-season annuals, perennials and vegetables with a light, high-nitrogen or  organic fertilizer.

Planting: 

   • Bare-root planting season begins this month. Consider the hardiness of the root stock when selecting bare-root fruit trees.

   • Citrus, avocado and other frost-tender plants should be planted in spring after the danger of frost has passed.

   • Fruits and vegetables: asparagus (transplant), onions, parsley.

   • Annuals: toadflax (Linaria maroccana), stock (Matthiola incana).

Enjoy now:

   • Annuals and perennials: toadflax.

   • Bulbs, corms, tubers: paperwhite (Narcissus).

   • Trees, shrubs, vines: holly (Ilex).

   • Fruits and vegetables: Brussels sprouts, citrus, sweet potatoes.

Things to ponder:

   • Use trimmings of magnolias, juniper, pine and redwoods for holiday greens. Deodar cedar, spruce, and western hemlock lose needles quickly.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.

Recommended for you

Load comments