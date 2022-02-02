Garden Checklist Feb. 1, 2022

Try grafting new fruit tree varieties onto your existing trees. Fruit of the same species are easily grafted together — peach onto peach, plum onto plum.

Tasks:

• Irrigate citrus and almonds at night if frost is expected.

• Apply preemergence herbicide in early February to flower beds and water-permeable paths.

Pruning:

• Prune hydrangeas. Remove a third of the old wood for maximum bloom.

• Prune evergreen shrubs such as pittosporum, podocarpus, euonymus, lavender, sage, buddleja, rosemary.

Fertilizing:

• Apply one third of the needed annual amount of fertilizer to deciduous fruit, nut and

citrus trees. They need feeding two to three weeks before bloom.

• Fertilize annuals and perennials that were planted in the fall.

Planting:

• Make certain a plant’s basic sun and shade needs are considered before planting.

• Bare root planting season ends in early February.

• Perennials: Lenten Rose (Helleborus), Salvia ‘Rose Pink’ ( Salvia greggii), Euphorbia

‘Ascot Rainbow’ (Euporbia martini)

• Perennial Grasses: Needle Grass (Nassella), Pink Muhly ( Muhlenbergia capillaris), purple fountain grass ( Pennisetum setaceum ‘Rubrum’).

• Fruits and vegetables: potatoes and rhubarb.

• Annuals: phlox drummondii, plant from seed.

• Trees, shrubs, vines: sweet gum (Liquidambar), Chinese pistache (Pistacia chinensis),

Chinese tallow (Sapium sebiferum).

Enjoy now:

• Annuals and perennials: annual phlox drummondii, sweet peas.

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: hyacinth (Hyacinthus).

• Trees, shrubs, vines: forsythia.

• Fruits and vegetables: navel oranges, spinach, chard.

Things to ponder:

• In years when rainfall is below normal, consider planting drought tolerant plants.

Look for native or Mediterranean labels.

• When forsythia begins to bloom, apply pre-emergence herbicide to your lawn to prevent crabgrass.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.

