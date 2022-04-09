Tasks:

• Sometimes gardeners need to accept a small amount of pest damage to plants.

• Instead of trying to kill insects, learn which ones are beneficial and protect them by avoiding use of synthetic insecticides.

• Water and mow lawn. Set mower blades higher to shade out weeds and keep roots cool.

Pruning:

• Pinch new growth on flowers and shrubs to encourage a compact shape.

• Prune azaleas, lilac, camellias, deciduous magnolia, dogwood, Indian hawthorn, spirea forsythia and flowering quince as they finish blooming.

Fertilizing:

• Fertilize, fall planted shrubs and ground cover, remembering that a little used more often is better than a lot at one time.

• Do not over fertilize. Excessive fertilization leads to contamination of waterways and excessive plant growth that requires more water.

Planting:

• Plant annuals and perennials for spots of seasonal color.

• Perennials: yarrow (Achillea), dianthus, plant from seed.

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: gladiolus.

• Fruits and vegetables: beans, snap beans, potatoes, corn.

• Tree, shrubs, vines: Toyon (Heteromeles).

• Annuals: floss flower (Ageratum), Artemisia, strawflower (Helichrysum).

Enjoy now:

• Annuals and perennials: yarrow (Achillea), alstroemeria, snapdragon (Antirrhinum), dianthus, fringe flower (Loropetalum).

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: brodiaea, amaryllis (Hippeastrum).

• Trees, shrubs, vines: violet trumpet vine (Clytostoma), Indian hawthorn (Rhaphiolepis).

• Fruits and vegetables: artichokes, beans.

Things to ponder:

• Do a special container planting of red, white and blue flowers to celebrate Independence Day on July 4.

• Thin vegetable seedlings started outside last month. Try cutting to thin rather than pulling, so you do not disturb the soil.

Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.

