Tasks:
• Sometimes gardeners need to accept a small amount of pest damage to plants.
• Instead of trying to kill insects, learn which ones are beneficial and protect them by avoiding use of synthetic insecticides.
• Water and mow lawn. Set mower blades higher to shade out weeds and keep roots cool.
Pruning:
• Pinch new growth on flowers and shrubs to encourage a compact shape.
• Prune azaleas, lilac, camellias, deciduous magnolia, dogwood, Indian hawthorn, spirea forsythia and flowering quince as they finish blooming.
Fertilizing:
• Fertilize, fall planted shrubs and ground cover, remembering that a little used more often is better than a lot at one time.
• Do not over fertilize. Excessive fertilization leads to contamination of waterways and excessive plant growth that requires more water.
Planting:
• Plant annuals and perennials for spots of seasonal color.
• Perennials: yarrow (Achillea), dianthus, plant from seed.
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: gladiolus.
• Fruits and vegetables: beans, snap beans, potatoes, corn.
• Tree, shrubs, vines: Toyon (Heteromeles).
• Annuals: floss flower (Ageratum), Artemisia, strawflower (Helichrysum).
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: yarrow (Achillea), alstroemeria, snapdragon (Antirrhinum), dianthus, fringe flower (Loropetalum).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: brodiaea, amaryllis (Hippeastrum).
• Trees, shrubs, vines: violet trumpet vine (Clytostoma), Indian hawthorn (Rhaphiolepis).
• Fruits and vegetables: artichokes, beans.
Things to ponder:
• Do a special container planting of red, white and blue flowers to celebrate Independence Day on July 4.
• Thin vegetable seedlings started outside last month. Try cutting to thin rather than pulling, so you do not disturb the soil.