Take a stroll through your garden with a morning cup of coffee or tea.

Tasks:

• Collect ripened seeds of favorites and store for next year.

• Start planning for fall planting. Select plants that are resistant to common diseases and insect pests and choose an appropriate site for each one.

• Stake tall or top-heavy plants such as dahlias and lilies.

Pruning:

• While cutting and deadheading roses, prune lightly to shape bushes and encourage fall bloom.

• Prune apricot, oleander, and olive trees now to avoid future disease problems.

Fertilizing:

• Apply a complete fertilizer to warm season lawns such as Bermuda and zoysia at the rate of 1 pound of actual nitrogen per 1000 square feet of lawn.

Planting:

• Be patient. Planting season starts next month. Anything planted in August is not likely to survive through September.

Enjoy now:

• Annuals and perennials: yarrow (Achillea), floss flower (Ageratum), aster.

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: Autumn crocus.

• Trees, shrubs, vines: abelia, bluebeard (Caryopteris) smoke tree (Cotinus).

• Fruits and vegetables: apple, beans, bell peppers, nectarines, summer herbs.

Things to ponder:

• If you do not use your lawn area, consider replacing it with a drought tolerant planting area or vegetable garden.

• Potted plants benefit from mulch to reduce evaporation and suppress weeds.

Drought tip:

• As summer begins to wind down, adjust irrigation timers to reflect fall’s shorter days and cooler temperatures.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.

