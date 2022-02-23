Take a drive along the Blossom Trail.

March is the time to put winter’s planning into action as spring comes to the garden.

Tasks: 

   •  Continue fruit-tree spraying and spray fungicide on apple and cherry trees.

   •  Weed by hand-pulling, hoeing, or, if there is no alternative, apply herbicide on a calm day so that spray will not drift.

Pruning: 

    •  After bloom, prune spring‐flowering shrubs, trees and vines to improve shape.

Fertilizing: 

    •  Apply one third of the needed amount of fertilizer to deciduous fruit and nut trees.

Planting: 

    •  Sow seeds for summer vegetables.

    •  Annuals: impatiens, alyssum (Lobularia), plant from seed.

    •  Bulbs, corms, tubers: tiger flower (Tigridia).

    •  Fruits and vegetables: daikon, eggplant, melon, carrots, plant from seed.

    •  Perennials: Lenten rose (Helleborus orientalis), coral bells (Heuchera), gayfeather (Liatris).

    •  Trees, shrubs, vines: wild lilac (Ceanothus), deodar (Cedrus deodara), redbud (Cercis occidentalis), citrus.

Enjoy now:

    •  Annuals and perennials: dianthus, Lenten rose (Helleborus orientalis).

    •  Bulbs, corms, tubers: grape hyacinth (Muscari), ‘Paper White’ narcissus.

    •  Trees, shrubs, vines: saucer magnolia, star magnolia.

    •  Fruits and vegetables: lettuce, onions, parsley, parsnips, peas.

Things to ponder: 

    •  Protect tomatoes, peppers and eggplant from a late frost by using hot caps or floating row covers.  

Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.

