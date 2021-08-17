Soak in the peace and quiet as late summer is winding down and days should cool soon.

Tasks:

• Use old vegetable plants and summer annuals to start a compost pile. Add fall leaves as they drop from trees.

• Do not wait for a potted plant to droop before watering it, since roots will be damaged by the time a plant shows stress.

• Harvest vegetables to prevent them from setting seed.

• Renew mulch.

Pruning:

• Support any heavily laden branches of fruit and nut trees.

• Cut back annuals and perennials to encourage growth and rebloom.

Fertilizing:

• Feed vegetables at only ¼ the recommended rate to avoid a flush of tender young growth.

• Fertilize chrysanthemums, asters and other fall blooming perennials for the last time.

Planting:

• Wait until next monthto plant, if possible.

• A few winter vegetables may be planted by seed this month. Consult the California Garden Web for more information.

Enjoy now:

• Annuals and perennials: Begonia semperflorens, vinca (Catharanthus), coreopsis, cosmos, dianthus.

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: dahlia, naked ladies (Amaryllis)

• Tree, shrubs, vines: lantana, crape myrtle (Lagerstroemia)

• Fruits and vegetables: corn, eggplant, grapes, peppers, potatoes, tomatoes

Things to ponder:

• Many landscapes have a few bare spots by now. Consider replacing missing plants with California natives.

• While daytime temperatures remain in the 90s or 100s, drought-stressed foliage can be damaged by applications of horticultural oils or pesticides.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.

