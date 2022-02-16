Make some shopping expeditions to your favorite nurseries to select water-conserving trees, shrubs and perennials.

Tasks: 

   •  Inspect trees for dieback and weak limbs, which are common in drought-stressed plants, and remove before they become a safety hazard.

   •  Leave frost-damaged growth on tender plants as protection until the danger of frost is past. Begin pruning as new growth emerges.

Pruning: 

   •  Finish deciduous pruning — chip debris for mulch.

   •  Wait to prune spring-flowering shrubs until after they bloom.

Fertilizing: 

   •  Fertilize blooming ornamentals such as camellias and azaleas that have finished blooming.

   •  Fertilize cool-season lawns late in the month if the fall fertilization was missed.

Planting

   •  Add permanent plantings of nondeciduous and needle evergreens.

   •  Annuals: fibrous begonia, twinspur (Diascia).

   •  Bulbs, corms, tubers: autumn crocus.

   •  Fruits and vegetables: cabbage, lemon grass (Cymbopogon).

   •  Perennials: Red-Hot Poker (Kniphofia), wallflower (Erysimum), blanket flower (Gaillardia).

  •   Trees, shrubs, vines: bird of paradise bush (Caesalpinia), beautyberry (Callicarpa), bottlebrush (Callistemon).

Enjoy now:

   •  Annuals and perennials: calendula, larkspur (Consolida).

   •  Bulbs, corms, tubers: daffodil, iris.

   •  Trees, shrubs, vines: dogwood (Cornus), forsythia, lemon.

   •  Fruits and vegetables: chives, fennel, kohlrabi, leek.

Things to ponder: 

   •  Water may be scarce again this summer. Limit new plantings of annuals and bedding plants and consider converting part of your landscape watering system to drip irrigation.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.

Recommended for you