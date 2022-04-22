Whether the pest you face is plant or animal, remember safety first. Read labels thoroughly before opening containers that hold garden chemicals.
Tasks:
• Check drip and sprinkler systems – clean filters, check emitters, fix leaks, and re‐set timers.
• Watch for Western grapeleaf skeletonizer. Use Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) to control.
• Control gophers and moles with traps, baits or fumigation.
Pruning:
• Remove spent lilac flower clusters just above points where leaf buds are forming.
• Hedges grow vigorously this month. Trim lightly every 2 or 3 weeks to maintain size and
shape. Heavy pruning exposes the interior to sunburn.
Fertilizing:
• A little used more often is better than a lot at one time.
• Fertilize almond, apple, cherry and plum.
Planting:
• Spring planting season is over. Anything planted now will need careful watering.
• Fruits and vegetables: cucumber, eggplant, okra, parsley.
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: blue marguerite, coral bells (Heuchera), iris, sweet pea (Lathyrus),
• Texas ranger (Leucophyllum).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: harlequin flower (Sparaxis tricolor).
• Trees, shrubs, vines: rose.
• Fruits and vegetables: butter lettuce, peas, spinach.
Things to ponder:
• This is the month to propagate geraniums and other soft wood perennials from cuttings.