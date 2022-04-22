Whether the pest you face is plant or animal, remember safety first. Read labels thoroughly before opening containers that hold garden chemicals.

Tasks:

• Check drip and sprinkler systems – clean filters, check emitters, fix leaks, and re‐set timers.

• Watch for Western grapeleaf skeletonizer. Use Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) to control.

• Control gophers and moles with traps, baits or fumigation.

Pruning:

• Remove spent lilac flower clusters just above points where leaf buds are forming.

• Hedges grow vigorously this month. Trim lightly every 2 or 3 weeks to maintain size and

shape. Heavy pruning exposes the interior to sunburn.

Fertilizing:

• A little used more often is better than a lot at one time.

• Fertilize almond, apple, cherry and plum.

Planting:

• Spring planting season is over. Anything planted now will need careful watering.

• Fruits and vegetables: cucumber, eggplant, okra, parsley.

Enjoy now:

• Annuals and perennials: blue marguerite, coral bells (Heuchera), iris, sweet pea (Lathyrus),

• Texas ranger (Leucophyllum).

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: harlequin flower (Sparaxis tricolor).

• Trees, shrubs, vines: rose.

• Fruits and vegetables: butter lettuce, peas, spinach.

Things to ponder:

• This is the month to propagate geraniums and other soft wood perennials from cuttings.

Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.

Recommended for you