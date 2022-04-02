Early April is the end of the spring planting season; roots need to become established before the summer heat.

Tasks:

Watch for powdery mildew on susceptible plants. Rotate the fungicide used since the fungus may develop resistance.

If citrus has scale, mites or thrips, spray with summer-weight horticultural oil or insecticide.

Continue to monitor and destroy snails and slugs.

Pruning:

• Deadhead roses to encourage repeat blooming.

• Prune avocado and citrus only if necessary.

Fertilizing:

Lightly fertilize container plants. Fertilize acid-loving plants with a product formulated specifically for them.

Planting:

Newer varieties of petunia or Calibrachoa called ‘Superbells” may be available at the nurseries. It has a long bloom time and comes in a variety of colors. Look for it.

When planting a vegetable garden, choose a sunny spot.

Annuals: petunia (Calibrachoa), marigold (Tagetes), black-eyed Susan (Thunbergia alata).

Bulbs, corms, tubers: gladiolus.

Fruits and vegetables: eggplant, melons, peppers, radish, spinach, squash, plant from seed.

Trees, shrubs, vines: honeysuckle (Lonicera japonica), razzleberri (Loropetalum), crab apple (Malus), mock orange (Philadelphus).

Perennials: geranium (Pelargonium), Russian sage (Perovskia), sword fern

(Polystichum munitum), gloriosa daisy (Rudbeckia).

Enjoy now:

Annuals and perennials: candytuft (Iberis), sweet pea (Lathyrus), statice

(Limonium), alyssum (Lobularia), lupine, stock (Matthiola), forget-me-not (Myosotis).

Bulbs, corms, tubers: calla (Zantedeschia).

Trees, shrubs, vines: magnolia, crab apple, flowering peach, flowering plum, cherry (Prunus), redbud (Cercis).

Fruits and vegetables: asparagus, strawberry.

Things to ponder:

Mulch, mulch, mulch to conserve water and prevent weed germination.

Deep water trees during warm weather. Do not allow water to stand against the trunk of a tree.

