Early April is the end of the spring planting season; roots need to become established before the summer heat.
Tasks:
Watch for powdery mildew on susceptible plants. Rotate the fungicide used since the fungus may develop resistance.
If citrus has scale, mites or thrips, spray with summer-weight horticultural oil or insecticide.
Continue to monitor and destroy snails and slugs.
Pruning:
• Deadhead roses to encourage repeat blooming.
• Prune avocado and citrus only if necessary.
Fertilizing:
Lightly fertilize container plants. Fertilize acid-loving plants with a product formulated specifically for them.
Planting:
Newer varieties of petunia or Calibrachoa called ‘Superbells” may be available at the nurseries. It has a long bloom time and comes in a variety of colors. Look for it.
When planting a vegetable garden, choose a sunny spot.
Annuals: petunia (Calibrachoa), marigold (Tagetes), black-eyed Susan (Thunbergia alata).
Bulbs, corms, tubers: gladiolus.
Fruits and vegetables: eggplant, melons, peppers, radish, spinach, squash, plant from seed.
Trees, shrubs, vines: honeysuckle (Lonicera japonica), razzleberri (Loropetalum), crab apple (Malus), mock orange (Philadelphus).
Perennials: geranium (Pelargonium), Russian sage (Perovskia), sword fern
(Polystichum munitum), gloriosa daisy (Rudbeckia).
Enjoy now:
Annuals and perennials: candytuft (Iberis), sweet pea (Lathyrus), statice
(Limonium), alyssum (Lobularia), lupine, stock (Matthiola), forget-me-not (Myosotis).
Bulbs, corms, tubers: calla (Zantedeschia).
Trees, shrubs, vines: magnolia, crab apple, flowering peach, flowering plum, cherry (Prunus), redbud (Cercis).
Fruits and vegetables: asparagus, strawberry.
Things to ponder:
Mulch, mulch, mulch to conserve water and prevent weed germination.
Deep water trees during warm weather. Do not allow water to stand against the trunk of a tree.