Pick a bouquet of herbs in the early morning to retain flavor. Keep them in a vase and use them all week.
Tasks:
• Monitor soil moisture after rain and add water if needed, especially for trees and shrubs.
• Renovate cool-season lawns – remove thatch and aerate.
• Hand pick snails and slugs in the early morning or use bait. Avoid baits that contain metaldehyde as they are toxic to all vertebrates.
• Monitor drainage after watering container plants to be sure plant roots are not standing in water.
Pruning:
• Divide and then cut back perennials.
Fertilizing:
• Do not feed citrus and other frost-tender plants.
Planting:
• Fall planting continues
• Annuals: stock (Matthiola), forget-me-not (Myosotis), Iceland poppy (Papaver nudicaule), pansy, violet.
• Fruits and vegetables: Swiss chard, turnips, snow peas, plant from seed.
• Perennials: lupine (Lupinus), plant from seed.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: sago palm (Cycas), Ceanothus maritimus ‘Valley Violet’, magnolia, myrtle (Myrtus), flowering cherry (Prunus), oak (Quercus).
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: dianthus, aster (fall-blooming), Mexican blue sage (Salvia leucantha), pansy (Viola).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: spider lily (Lycoris), Sternbergia lutea.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: Texas ranger (Leucophyllum), sweet orange (Osmanthus), cape plumbago, snowberry (Symphoricarpos).
• Fruits and vegetables: apples, bok choy, cantaloupe, persimmon, snap peas, tomatoes.
• Fall color: goldenrain tree (Koelreuteria).
Things to ponder:
• Use organic mulch around permanent plants, and add organic matter into soil to prepare beds for spring planting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.