Pick a bouquet of herbs in the early morning to retain flavor. Keep them in a vase and use them all week.

Tasks:

• Monitor soil moisture after rain and add water if needed, especially for trees and shrubs.

• Renovate cool-season lawns – remove thatch and aerate.

• Hand pick snails and slugs in the early morning or use bait. Avoid baits that contain metaldehyde as they are toxic to all vertebrates.

• Monitor drainage after watering container plants to be sure plant roots are not standing in water.

Pruning:

• Divide and then cut back perennials.

Fertilizing:

• Do not feed citrus and other frost-tender plants.

Planting:

• Fall planting continues

• Annuals: stock (Matthiola), forget-me-not (Myosotis), Iceland poppy (Papaver nudicaule), pansy, violet.

• Fruits and vegetables: Swiss chard, turnips, snow peas, plant from seed.

• Perennials: lupine (Lupinus), plant from seed.

• Trees, shrubs, vines: sago palm (Cycas), Ceanothus maritimus ‘Valley Violet’, magnolia, myrtle (Myrtus), flowering cherry (Prunus), oak (Quercus).

Enjoy now:

• Annuals and perennials: dianthus, aster (fall-blooming), Mexican blue sage (Salvia leucantha), pansy (Viola).

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: spider lily (Lycoris), Sternbergia lutea.

• Trees, shrubs, vines: Texas ranger (Leucophyllum), sweet orange (Osmanthus), cape plumbago, snowberry (Symphoricarpos).

• Fruits and vegetables: apples, bok choy, cantaloupe, persimmon, snap peas, tomatoes.

• Fall color: goldenrain tree (Koelreuteria).

Things to ponder:

• Use organic mulch around permanent plants, and add organic matter into soil to prepare beds for spring planting.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments