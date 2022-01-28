Garden Checklist January 28, 2022

Ornamental and fruit‐bearing trees will begin to bloom this month in home gardens and along the Blossom Trail in eastern Fresno County.

Tasks:

     • Check your sprinklers and turn them off when the amount of rain permits.

     • Make sure trees are getting enough water. Avoid overhead irrigation if frost is expected.

Pruning:

     • Evergreens, shrubs such as pittosporum and podocarpus and deciduous trees and fruit and nut trees except apricot, oleander and olive.

Fertilizing:

     • Fertilize fall planted annuals and perennials. Apply one-third of the needed annual amount of fertilizer to deciduous fruit and nut trees.

Planting:

    • Consider the needs of your plants before planting and put shade-loving and sun-loving plants in appropriate locations.

    • Bare root planting season ends in early February.

    • Fruits and vegetables: asparagus, cabbage, chard.

Enjoy now:

     • Annuals and perennials: snapdragon (Antirrhinum), calendula, Lenten rose (helleborus orientalis).

     • Bulbs, corms, tubers: crocus.

     • Trees, shrubs, vines: camellias.

     • Fruits and vegetables: bok choy, cabbage, chard, grapefruit.

Things to ponder:

     • Be aware of the continuing threat of frost damage — almond blossoms, citrus and avocados are at risk at 29 degrees or lower.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.

