Herbs thrive in the San Joaquin Valley because of our climate.

March is a great time for spring planting.

Tasks: 

   •  Check drip systems, sprinklers and other irrigation systems for repair needs.

   •  Flush irrigation lines and inspect sprinkler valves for proper operation.

   •  Protect transplants from cutworms by putting a barrier, such as a paper collar, around

        the stem.

Pruning: 

   •  Deadhead winter annuals to prolong bloom.

   •  For bulbs, deadhead spent blooms only. Leave foliage and stalk to wither naturally to

      provide nutrients for next year’s flowers.

Fertilizing: 

   •  Fertilize stone fruit, pear, apple and nut trees and berries with one third of the needed

       annual amount of fertilizer.

   •  Fertilize citrus when trees begin to bloom.

Planting: 

   •  Plant Easter lilies in full sun in outdoor beds after blossoms fade. They will bloom next May or early June.

   •  Annuals: alstromeria, Kangaroo paw (antigozanthos)  and petunia, plant from seed.

   •  Bulbs, corms, tubers: fairy lily (Zephyranthes).

   •  Fruits and vegetables: beets, chard, spinach and turnips from seed.

   •  Perennials: coral bells(Heuchera), maiden grass (Miscanthus), fountain grass

      (Pennisetum), sage (Salvia), pincushion flower (Scabiosa).

   •  Trees, shrubs, vines: clematis, dogwood (Cornus), rockrose (Cistus), hop bush

       (Dodonaea viscosa), cotoneaster.

Enjoy now:

   •  Annuals and perennials: candytuft, iris, lobelia, forget-me-not (Myosotis), poppy.

   •  Bulbs, corms, tubers: ranunculus, tulip.

   •  Trees, shrubs, vines: orange, rhaphiolepis, rhododendron, lilac (Syringa vulgaris).

   •  Fruits and vegetables: potatoes, radish, rutabaga, spinach, strawberry, turnip. 

Things to ponder:

  Give new plants ample water until root system is established.

  Bermudagrass will begin to green up as the soil temperature rises.

Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.

Recommended for you