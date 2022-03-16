Check out the nursery and garden books for new plant varieties that use less water.

In a drought year, consider native plants suitable for our area.

Tasks:

• Remove thatch and aerate warm-season lawns (Bermuda, zoysia, St. Augustine) to allow better water penetration.

• Water citrus being careful not to overwater.

• Hand pick snails and slugs daily or use bait. Avoid baits that contain metaldehyde as they are toxic to all vertebrates.

Pruning:

• Azaleas and camellias as they finish blooming.

• Finish pruning deciduous trees.

Fertilizing:

• Acid-loving plants, such as azaleas and camellias after bloom, also annuals.

• Cool season turf, if fall fertilization was missed.

Planting:

• Plant annual summer herbs and vegetables at two-week intervals for successive crops.

• Annuals: Begonia (fibrous or wax), sunflower (Helianthus), marigold (Tagetes).

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: Sternbergia.

• Fruits and vegetables: onions (green), parsnips, potatoes (white).

• Trees, shrubs, vines: Toyon (Heteromeles), Rose of Sharon (Hibiscus), citrus, Euonymus.

• Perennials: alstroemeria, columbine (Aquilegia), false spiraea (Astilbe), deer fern (Blechnum spicant), dianthus.

Enjoy now:

• Annuals and perennials: Armeria, snapdragon (antirrhinum), columbine (Aquilegia), fibrous begonia (Semperflorens).

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: anemone, freesia.

• Trees, shrubs, vines: acacia, aesculus, camellia, California wild lilac (Ceanothus).

• Fruits and vegetables: asparagus, grapefruit, kumquat, mushrooms.

Things to ponder:

• Pull weeds as they begin to emerge to prevent having to spray later.

• When choosing plants in cell packs from the nursery, be sure roots are not protruding from the bottom of the container.

• Consider composting to cut down on green waste.

Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.

Recommended for you