A houseplant is simply an outdoor plant brought inside. Light requirements vary for indoor plants but most of them will not tolerate direct summer sun.

Tasks: 

    • Check drip emitters to adjust flow and remove clogs.

    • Pinch-off side shoots of dahlias and keep them well irrigated and fertilized.

    • Support any heavily laden branches of fruit and nut trees.

Pruning: 

   • Deadhead roses, remove suckers and unwanted branches, and prune to improve air  circulation.

   • Divide iris every 2 or 3 years and replan new rhizomes.

Fertilizing: 

   • Fertilize annuals and roses for fall bloom.

Planting: 

   • Any planting this month will require adequate water and sun protection.

   • If you plant shrubs or trees, be sure to provide adequate water and sun protection.

   • Bulbs, corms, tubers: Watsonia.

   • Fruits and vegetables: lettuce, mustard, peas, potatoes, spinach, Swiss chard, turnips, plant from seed.

Enjoy now:

   • Annuals and perennials: petunia, annual phlox (Phlox drummondii), moss      rose (Portulaca), sage (Salvia), Stokes’ aster (Stokesia), verbena, zinnia.

   • Bulbs, corms, tubers: lily (Lilium asiatic hybrid).

   • Trees, shrubs, vines: desert willow (Chilopsis), rose, chaste tree (Vitex).

   • Fruits and vegetables: cantaloupe, plum, tomato, tomatillo, squash.

Things to ponder: 

   • Do not allow vegetables to dry out but do not overwater either. A consistent, even  supply of moisture prevents bitterness in cucumbers and cracking and poor fruit  quality in tomatoes.

   • Standing water in containers can be breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

   • Browse fall catalogues to order seeds and bulbs for winter and spring.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.

Recommended for you

Load comments