Spend a little time each day doing fall garden cleaning and lawn renovation. Next month is a busy month!
Tasks:
• To prevent germination of winter weeds like annual bluegrass (Poa annua) and chickweed, apply pre‐emergence herbicide following label instructions.
• Give special attention to watering container plants.
• Harvest and dry herbs.
• Divide spring and summer blooming bulbs.
Pruning:
• Sharpen your pruning tools in preparation for fall pruning.
Planting:
•Fall is a great time to plant trees and perennials. Roots become well established during cool winter months, allowing plants to cope with the following summer’s heat and aridity without additional stress.
• Be sure to provide sufficient water and shade while new trees and shrubs settle into the landscape.
• Citrus and avocado trees planted in late summer or fall may require additional frost protection this winter if new growth hasn’t sufficiently hardened off by the time temperatures fall belowfreezing.
• Wait until winter to plant bareroot stock like roses or stone fruit trees.
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: lisianthus (Eustoma), zinnia, moss pink (Phlox subulata), geranium (Pelargonium)
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: spider lily (Lycoris)
• Trees, shrubs, vines: lantana, trumpet vine (Campsis)
• Fruits and vegetables: chiles, grapes, melon, peach
Things to ponder:
• Nut and citrus trees need regular deep irrigation to produce good quality crops.
• Some cities have recently relaxed watering rules to allow irrigation of some food-producing gardens more frequently than twice a week.
• Check with your local agency before altering your own watering schedule
