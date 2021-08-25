Spend a little time each day doing fall garden cleaning and lawn renovation. Next month is a busy month!

Tasks:

• To prevent germination of winter weeds like annual bluegrass (Poa annua) and chickweed, apply pre‐emergence herbicide following label instructions.

• Give special attention to watering container plants.

• Harvest and dry herbs.

• Divide spring and summer blooming bulbs.

Pruning:

• Sharpen your pruning tools in preparation for fall pruning.

Planting:

•Fall is a great time to plant trees and perennials. Roots become well established during cool winter months, allowing plants to cope with the following summer’s heat and aridity without additional stress.

• Be sure to provide sufficient water and shade while new trees and shrubs settle into the landscape.

• Citrus and avocado trees planted in late summer or fall may require additional frost protection this winter if new growth hasn’t sufficiently hardened off by the time temperatures fall belowfreezing.

• Wait until winter to plant bareroot stock like roses or stone fruit trees.

Enjoy now:

• Annuals and perennials: lisianthus (Eustoma), zinnia, moss pink (Phlox subulata), geranium (Pelargonium)

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: spider lily (Lycoris)

• Trees, shrubs, vines: lantana, trumpet vine (Campsis)

• Fruits and vegetables: chiles, grapes, melon, peach

Things to ponder:

• Nut and citrus trees need regular deep irrigation to produce good quality crops.

• Some cities have recently relaxed watering rules to allow irrigation of some food-producing gardens more frequently than twice a week.

• Check with your local agency before altering your own watering schedule

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.

