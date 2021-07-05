Native plants have the ability to survive in the worst of times and thrive during the good times. They require less care, less water and can make spectacular flower displays.
Tasks:
• Use Bacillus thuringiensis(Bt) to control petunia bud worms and tomato horn worms.
• Watch for pests and treat if necessary.
• Be sure lawns are getting enough water.
• Consider moving a plant if it does not thrive where it is planted.
Pruning:
• Prune apricot, oleander and olive trees at least six weeks before the onset of fall rains, to minimize fungus infection of pruning wounds.
Fertilizing:
• Fertilize almond, apple, peach and nectarine trees.
Planting:
• Resist the temptation to plant more plants in the garden as they are not likely survive the summer heat.
• A few winter vegetables may be planted from seed this month. Consult the California Garden Web for more information.
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: sunflower (Helianthus), strawflower (Helichrysum), impatiens, annual mallow (Lavatera).
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: gayfeather (Liatris), lily (Lilium asiatic hybrid).
• Trees, shrubs, vines: California wild lilac (Ceanothus), crape myrtle (Lagerstroemia).
• Fruits and vegetables: nectarine, okra, peach, pepper.
Things to Ponder:
• Check irrigation timers for compliance with the current watering schedule. Replace broken, leaking or misaligned sprinklers to eliminate overspray onto sidewalks and driveways.
