Fall planting begins this month but summer heat can persist, so you may need to wait until later in the month. September and October are great months to do major lawn renovation or consider replacing lawn with drought-tolerant plants.

Tasks:

• Clean up around the base of fruit trees, and compost or dispose of all fallen fruit and nuts.

• Apply preemergence herbicide in early September to prevent winter weeds.

Pruning:

• While cutting and deadheading roses, prune lightly to shape bushes and encourage fall bloom. Always prune to an outward facing bud.

Fertilizing:

• Fertilize fruit and nut trees following harvest.

• Fertilize roses for fall bloom.

Planting:

• The fall planting season begins this month – watch for cooler days for best results.

• Perennials: Coneflower (Echinacea), rosemary (Rosmarinus), Mexican blue sage (Salvia leucantha), thyme.

• Annuals: Iceland poppy (Papaver nudicaule), sweet pea (Lathyrus).

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: grape hyacinth (Muscari), narcissus, ranunculus, squill (Scilla), tulip, Watsonia. Purchase bulbs now, plant by Thanksgiving.

• Fruits and vegetables: Asian greens, radish, spinach, sugar snap peas, plant from seed.

• Trees, shrubs, vines: Abelia, Forsythia, palo verde (Parkinsonia), viburnum, xylosma.

• Annuals and perennials: petunia, gloriosa daisy (Rudbeckia), marigold (Tagetes).

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: fairy lily (Zephyranthes), dahlia.

• Trees, shrubs, vines: cape plumbago, rose, chaste tree (Vitex).

• Fruits and vegetables: apples, pistachio, plum, squash, tomatoes.

Things to ponder:

• Chill tulip and hyacinth bulbs in the refrigerator for 6 to 8 weeks.

Do not store apples in the same area. Plant in early winter (October-

November) after garden soil has cooled.

• Dust on leaves reduces the effectiveness of foliar fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides. Before spraying, shake, brush, or rinse dust off plants.

• If installing a patio or other hardscape, choose water-permeable materials if possible.