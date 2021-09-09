When planning the fall changes in your garden, think about drought tolerant plants.

"A garden is a thing of beauty and a job forever."

— Richard Briers

Tasks:

• The cooler weather is perfect for working in the garden. Start fall cleanup.

• Despite a few last very hot summer days, fall is rapidly approaching with shorter days and cooler nights. Adjust irrigation timers as your garden requires less water

• Deeply water fruit and nut trees. Ideally, mature fruit trees should be irrigated to a depth of 3 feet.

Pruning:

• Prune and shape photinia now to avoid removing the attractive new, red foliage. Photinia can be pruned aggressively if the plant has grown too large.

• Deadhead and shape rose bushes to promote a final fall bloom.

• Finish dividing iris. Replant while conditions remain warm and dry, and share extra rhizomes with friends and neighbors.

Planting:

• Plant winter and spring annuals and cool-weather vegetables from cell packs

• Annuals: snapdragon (Antirrhinum), English daisy (Bellis perennis).

• Perennials: Alstroemeria, Bellflower (campanula), chrysanthemum morifolium Geum.

• Fruits and vegetables: beets, carrots, plant from seed.

• Trees, shrubs, vines: abelia, acacia, horse chestnut (Aesculus), strawberry tree (Arbutus unedo).

Enjoy now:

• Annuals and perennials: alstroemeria, yarrow (Achillea), aster, begonia.

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: canna.

• Trees, shrubs, vines: barberry (Berberis), bougainvillea, butterfly bush (Buddleia davidii).

• Fruits and vegetables: almond, beans, corn.

• Fall color: maple (Acer), cotoneaster.

Things to ponder:

• A thick layer of mulch acts as insulation. If applied while the soil is still warm (55°- 65°) it can help extend the fall growing season.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.

