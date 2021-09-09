When planning the fall changes in your garden, think about drought tolerant plants.
"A garden is a thing of beauty and a job forever."
— Richard Briers
Tasks:
• The cooler weather is perfect for working in the garden. Start fall cleanup.
• Despite a few last very hot summer days, fall is rapidly approaching with shorter days and cooler nights. Adjust irrigation timers as your garden requires less water
• Deeply water fruit and nut trees. Ideally, mature fruit trees should be irrigated to a depth of 3 feet.
Pruning:
• Prune and shape photinia now to avoid removing the attractive new, red foliage. Photinia can be pruned aggressively if the plant has grown too large.
• Deadhead and shape rose bushes to promote a final fall bloom.
• Finish dividing iris. Replant while conditions remain warm and dry, and share extra rhizomes with friends and neighbors.
Planting:
• Plant winter and spring annuals and cool-weather vegetables from cell packs
• Annuals: snapdragon (Antirrhinum), English daisy (Bellis perennis).
• Perennials: Alstroemeria, Bellflower (campanula), chrysanthemum morifolium Geum.
• Fruits and vegetables: beets, carrots, plant from seed.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: abelia, acacia, horse chestnut (Aesculus), strawberry tree (Arbutus unedo).
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: alstroemeria, yarrow (Achillea), aster, begonia.
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: canna.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: barberry (Berberis), bougainvillea, butterfly bush (Buddleia davidii).
• Fruits and vegetables: almond, beans, corn.
• Fall color: maple (Acer), cotoneaster.
Things to ponder:
• A thick layer of mulch acts as insulation. If applied while the soil is still warm (55°- 65°) it can help extend the fall growing season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.