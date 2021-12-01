Cultivate planting beds lightly to prevent weed germination. 

Tasks: 

   • Monitor rainfall and adjust automatic sprinklers accordingly. If rainfall is adequate, warm- season grasses require no supplemental irrigation.

   • Spray stone-fruit, apple, pear and nut trees, flowering trees and roses with dormant oil spray.

   • Now that the soil is cool and damp, sow seeds of spring wildflowers such as California poppy, clarkia and cornflower.

Pruning: 

   • Remove leaves from roses to force them into dormancy in preparation for pruning next month.

   • Prune out fire blight infections. Cut the infected shoot or branch at its point of origin.

Fertilizing: 

   • Fertilize cool-season annuals, perennials and vegetables with a light, high-nitrogen or organic fertilizer.

Planting: 

   • This is not a big planting month unless you have purchased plants or bulbs and have not yet planted them.

   • Fruits and vegetables: radishes, spinach, plant from seed.

   • Annuals: forget-me-not (Myosotis), Iceland poppy (Papaver nudicaule), fairy primrose  (Primula malacoides).

Enjoy now:

   • Annuals and perennials: stock (Matthiola), Iceland poppy (Papaver nudicaule).

   • Bulbs, corms, tubers: paperwhite (Narcissus).

   • Trees, shrubs, vines: heavenly bamboo (Nandina) Maidenhair tree (Ginkgo biloba).

  •  Fruits and vegetables: persimmons, potatoes, Savoy cabbage, snow peas. 

Things to ponder: 

   • Be alert for frost warnings and cover tender plants when freezing temperatures are expected. Apply a layer of mulch to protect roots of vulnerable plants.

   • Amaryllis bulbs will bloom indoors and may do well planted outside with some shade and rich, well-drained soil.

Source: Adapted from “A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley,” 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. Gardening Questions answered at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Prepared by Judy Parker,  Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.

