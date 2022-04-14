Celebrate spring by giving a basket of flowers or vegetables to someone special.

Tasks:

• Pull weeds and hoe often to minimize reseeding.

• After mulching, check to make sure your irrigation runs are watering through the mulch to the correct rooting depth. If not, increase run times.

• Use a strong stream of water to rinse aphids from rose bushes.

Pruning:

• Remove dead branches from shrubs, deadhead roses to encourage more blooms.

• Thin the fruit of apricot peach, nectarine and plum trees to about 6 to 8 inches apart.

• Use trimmings in compost pile or chip and use as mulch.

Fertilizing:

• Feed bedding plants with all-purpose fertilizer high in phosphorus.

• Fertilize citrus. Follow directions on the container.

Planting:

• Plant summer vegetables at two-week intervals to prolong harvest.

• Perennials: Million bells (Calibrachoa), Lily-of- the-Nile (Agapanthus), alstroemeria.

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: fortnight lily (Dietes).

• Fruits and vegetables: cantaloupe, chard, chayote.

• Trees, shrubs, vines: bougainvillea, violet trumpet vine (Clytostoma).

• Annuals: verbena, lisianthus (Eustoma).

Enjoy now:

• Annuals and perennials: bachelor’s button (Centaurea), California Poppy (Eschscholzia), godetia (Clarkia), coreopsis.

• Bulbs, corms, tubers: iris.

• Trees, shrubs, vines: oleander (Nerium) Indian hawthorn (Rhaphiolepis indica).

• Fruits and vegetables: cucumber, grapefruit.

Things to ponder:

• To water hillsides, set emitters on upper side of slope.

• Continue to monitor and destroy slugs and snails.

Source: Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Prepared by Judy Parker, Master Gardener UCCE Fresno County.

