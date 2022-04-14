Celebrate spring by giving a basket of flowers or vegetables to someone special.
Tasks:
• Pull weeds and hoe often to minimize reseeding.
• After mulching, check to make sure your irrigation runs are watering through the mulch to the correct rooting depth. If not, increase run times.
• Use a strong stream of water to rinse aphids from rose bushes.
Pruning:
• Remove dead branches from shrubs, deadhead roses to encourage more blooms.
• Thin the fruit of apricot peach, nectarine and plum trees to about 6 to 8 inches apart.
• Use trimmings in compost pile or chip and use as mulch.
Fertilizing:
• Feed bedding plants with all-purpose fertilizer high in phosphorus.
• Fertilize citrus. Follow directions on the container.
Planting:
• Plant summer vegetables at two-week intervals to prolong harvest.
• Perennials: Million bells (Calibrachoa), Lily-of- the-Nile (Agapanthus), alstroemeria.
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: fortnight lily (Dietes).
• Fruits and vegetables: cantaloupe, chard, chayote.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: bougainvillea, violet trumpet vine (Clytostoma).
• Annuals: verbena, lisianthus (Eustoma).
Enjoy now:
• Annuals and perennials: bachelor’s button (Centaurea), California Poppy (Eschscholzia), godetia (Clarkia), coreopsis.
• Bulbs, corms, tubers: iris.
• Trees, shrubs, vines: oleander (Nerium) Indian hawthorn (Rhaphiolepis indica).
• Fruits and vegetables: cucumber, grapefruit.
Things to ponder:
• To water hillsides, set emitters on upper side of slope.
• Continue to monitor and destroy slugs and snails.